Lakers' Alex Caruso: Questionable for Friday
Caruso (calf) will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against New Orleans, Matthew Moreno of Lakers Nation reports.
Caruso left Wednesday's matchup against the Suns with calf tightness, and the team has tagged him as questionable for Friday's matchup. An update on his return could come following pregame warmups.
