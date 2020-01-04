Lakers' Alex Caruso: Questionable Sunday
Caruso (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Pistons.
Right calf soreness prevented Caruso from playing in Friday's win over the Pelicans. He could make his return Sunday, with more information likely arriving following the Lakers' morning shootaround or pregame warmups.
