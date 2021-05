Caruso is questionable for Friday's contest against the Trail Blazers due to a right foot contusion, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Caruso has started at point guard each of the past three games with Dennis Schroder (COVID-19 protocols) out, and he's averaged 8.7 points, 5.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 27.7 minutes. If he's out Friday, the Lakers will not have a point guard available and may have to turn to Kyle Kuzma as a de facto point guard.