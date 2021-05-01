site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lakers-alex-caruso-questionable-vs-raptors | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Lakers' Alex Caruso: Questionable vs. Raptors
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Caruso (back) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Raptors.
Caruso has missed two straight games due to back spasms. He may be a game-time call Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read