Caruso (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Rockets, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Caruso was forced to leave Tuesday's contest early due to the sore right foot that he's been dealing with lately, but he may be able to play Wednesday. On a positive note, LeBron James (ankle) is questionable, so an absence from Caruso might not be as impactful with Dennis Schroder (COVID-19 protocols) still sidelined.