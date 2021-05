Caruso (foot) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Suns, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Caruso continues to deal with a foot injury but has played and started the past four games, and he's averaged 11.0 points, 4.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 29.5 minutes. If he's out Sunday, more minutes would be available for Wesley Matthews and Ben McLemore.