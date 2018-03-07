Lakers' Alex Caruso: Recalled from G-League
Caruso was recalled from the G-League's South Bay Lakers on Wednesday, Shahan Ahmed of NBC4 Los Angeles reports.
Caruso has just four NBA days left on his two-way contract, so the Lakers have been conservative with them. But, with Brandon Ingram (groin) and Josh Hart (hand) sidelined, the organization seems to feel Wednesday's contest against the Magic is a good time to get him some run. On the season, Caruso is averaging 2.6 points, 1.9 assists and 1.3 rebounds across 12.9 minutes per game.
