Lakers' Alex Caruso: Recalled from G League
Caruso was recalled from the G League on Thursday.
Caruso will be with the Lakers for Thursday's tilt against Houston. He's only seen spot run in the NBA, totaling six points, two blocks, one rebound and one assist across 20 minutes.
