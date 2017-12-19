Lakers' Alex Caruso: Recalled from G-League
Caruso was recalled from the G-League's South Bay Lakers on Tuesday.
Caruso has played just 19 minutes at the NBA level this season, as the Lakers have an established guard rotation. He's seen extended run in the G-League, however, averaging 18.8 points, 7.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 16 games.
