Lakers' Alex Caruso: Receives green light
Caruso (calf) has been cleared to play Friday against Oklahoma City, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
As expected, Caruso has been cleared to play and will be available off the bench. He's averaging 7.8 points, two rebounds and two assists over his last five contests.
