Lakers' Alex Caruso: Ruled out Saturday
Caruso (calf) won't play Saturday in Memphis, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
The news is expected after Caruso was listed as doubtful with a strained right calf earlier in the day. He played through the issue Friday in Oklahoma City but won't be asked to do so on back-to-back nights.
