Updating a previous report, Caruso (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against New Orleans, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

The Lakers initially stated that Caruso would play, but they've now reversed course and ruled the guard out of Sunday's game with a sore right hamstring. On a more positive note, the Lakers will get Danny Green (hip) back after Caruso started in his place Saturday night.

