Lakers' Alex Caruso: Scores 10 points off bench
Caruso had 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3PT), four rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 114-100 defeat against the Mavericks.
Caruso has Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Rajon Rondo ahead of him on the depth chart, and LeBron James tends to assume most of the playmaking duties when he's on the court. With that in mind, Caruso shouldn't have a lot of upside aside from deeper formats.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...