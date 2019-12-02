Caruso had 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3PT), four rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 114-100 defeat against the Mavericks.

Caruso has Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Rajon Rondo ahead of him on the depth chart, and LeBron James tends to assume most of the playmaking duties when he's on the court. With that in mind, Caruso shouldn't have a lot of upside aside from deeper formats.