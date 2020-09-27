Caruso registered 11 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block in 26 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 117-107 Game 5 win over the Nuggets.

Caruso was dealing with a wrist injury prior to Game 5 but that didn't limit his contributions -- he was the team's third-highest scoring behind Anthony Davis and LeBron James. He will continue to come off the bench during the NBA Finals and is quite inconsistent on a night-to-night basis, but Caruso might still hold value as a scoring spark off the bench when he gets enough minutes on the court. He has scored 10 or more points four times during the current postseason run.