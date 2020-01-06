Lakers' Alex Caruso: Scores 13 points Sunday
Caruso ended with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's 106-99 victory over the Pistons.
Caruso was effective in his return from a calf injury, scoring in double-digits for just the sixth time this season. He has become a cult hero in Los Angeles and is certainly a candidate to get more minutes moving forward. Avery Bradley (ankle) suffered an apparent sprained ankle during the first half and was unable to return. If he misses time, Caruso's role could increase, at least in the short term.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.