Caruso ended with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's 106-99 victory over the Pistons.

Caruso was effective in his return from a calf injury, scoring in double-digits for just the sixth time this season. He has become a cult hero in Los Angeles and is certainly a candidate to get more minutes moving forward. Avery Bradley (ankle) suffered an apparent sprained ankle during the first half and was unable to return. If he misses time, Caruso's role could increase, at least in the short term.