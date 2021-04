Caruso scored 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with six assists, two rebounds and one steal in a 101-93 victory over the Hornets on Tuesday.

Caruso's solid shooting performance led to his second double-figure scoring game of April. The guard has been very efficient over his last seven games, shooting 57.6 percent from the field and 63.2 percent from three. Caruso is averaging 8.0 points, 3.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals over that span.