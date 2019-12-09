Caruso had 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-4 FT), four assists, four rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 142-125 win over the Timberwolves.

Caruso might see an uptick on his playing time considering Rajon Rondo's injury, but the talented guard has responded every time he has received a chance. He doesn't stand out in any single category, but he has been producing at a strong rate considering he logs just 20.6 minutes per game to date.