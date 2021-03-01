Caruso has averaged 9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 24.5 minutes per game over his last four outings.

Caruso's production to close out February certainly wasn't eye-popping, but the scoring average at least represents a decent-sized bump from the 5.2 points per game he had been providing prior to the four-game stretch. Though he'll remain a low-usage player while sharing the court with LeBron James, Caruso should at least see a slight uptick in shot attempts and minutes as the Lakers look to fill the void left by the absence of Anthony Davis (calf/Achilles), who is sidelined through the All-Star break.