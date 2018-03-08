Caruso was assigned to the G-League on Thursday.

Caruso was recalled just a day ago, logging four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 13 minutes during Wednesday's game against the Magic. He'll head back to the G-League in order to save some more days on his two-way contract, but could see some minor run once recalled to the Lakers now that Josh Hart (hand) is out for much of March.