Play

Caruso was assigned to the G-League on Thursday.

Caruso was recalled just a day ago, logging four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 13 minutes during Wednesday's game against the Magic. He'll head back to the G-League in order to save some more days on his two-way contract, but could see some minor run once recalled to the Lakers now that Josh Hart (hand) is out for much of March.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories