Caruso collected seven points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes Sunday in a 111-94 loss at Phoenix.

Caruso received a rather high dose of minutes with LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf) out. Even so, he remains an unfavorable fantasy option thanks to some more appealing options the Lakers have. Caruso has averaged 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists across three games following his return from a concussion.