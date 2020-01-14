Lakers' Alex Caruso: Serviceable production Monday
Caruso tallied 10 points, six assists and one rebound in 23 minutes during Monday's 128-99 victory over Cleveland.
Caruso handed out six assists Sunday and could be in for an increased role over the next few games. Rajon Rondo (finger) could miss the next week of action making Caruso an intriguing target in deeper formats. The impending return of Anthony Davis (back) could certainly put a dampener on Caruso's opportunity, negating any appeal he might have in standard leagues.
