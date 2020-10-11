Caruso is expected to enter the Lakers' starting lineup for Sunday's Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Caruso will reportedly take the spot of Dwight Howard, who is coming off of a poor Game 5 in which he had just two points and two rebounds -- along with a few costly fouls -- in 15 minutes. The smaller look more closely mirrors the Heat's starting five, which features only one true big man in Bam Adebayo. Caruso finished Game 5 with three points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 23 minutes.