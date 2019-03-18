Lakers' Alex Caruso: Shines on defense in loss
Caruso scored 12 points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding five steals, three blocks, three rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 124-123 loss to the Knicks.
The second-year guard was a terror in his own end in a performance that can best be described as out of nowhere -- he came into the game with only three steals and four blocks on the season. Caruso has played at least 24 minutes in five of the last six games, scoring in double digits in four of them, and with the Lakers all but eliminated from the playoffs, the 25-year-old could continue to get a long look down the stretch.
