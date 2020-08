Caruso (neck) will start Saturday's contest against the Pacers, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Caruso was questionable due to neck spasms, but he'll both play and start in place in the injured Danny Green (hip). Caruso has started just one other game this season, posting nine points, two rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes against the Grizzlies on Feb. 29. In games that he's seen at least 24 minutes, he's averaged 8.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals.