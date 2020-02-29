Lakers' Alex Caruso: Starting vs. Grizzlies
Caruso will start Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
With Danny Green (hip) sidelined, coach Frank Vogel will hand Caruso his first start of the season. When seeing at least 24 minutes this season, Caruso is averaging 8.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals.
