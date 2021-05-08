Caruso finished Friday's loss to the Trail Blazers with 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes.

Entering the contest, there was some doubt about Caruso's availability for the entire game as a result of a sore right foot, but the guard was able to remain on the court down the stretch and ended up playing a season-high 35 minutes. He has taken on a bigger role for the club of late due to Dennis Schroder's (COVID-19 protocols) absence, starting each of the past four games. During that span, Caruso is averaging 11.0 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 boards and 1.5 three-pointers per contest.