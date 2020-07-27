Caruso finished with 17 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3PT, 6-8 FT) and six assists in Monday's scrimmage against Washington.

Starting at point guard with a number of Lakers regulars out, Caruso had an efficient afternoon, needing just six field goal attempts to register 17 points. In his 24 minutes of action, Caruso also chipped in five rebounds and three steals. With Rajon Rondo (hand) out and Avery Bradley (personal) not in Orlando, Caruso will be counted on for increased minutes during seeding games and the postseason.