Caruso generated 12 points (5-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 41 minutes in the Lakers' 104-101 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Caruso put a fitting cap on his late-season fireworks, posting his fifth double-digit scoring effort of the last six games. The second-year guard closes out the campaign with consecutive double-doubles as well, even though he only shot 36.1 percent (13-for-36) in those contests. Caruso didn't become a regular part of the rotation until early March, but he averaged a solid 12.4 points, 4.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 28 minutes over the final 18 games of the season.