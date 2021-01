Caruso scored three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and notched two steals in a win over the Cavs on Monday.

Caruso has been ice cold from the field over his last two games, going a combined 2-for-11 over 37 minutes. The fourth-year guard continues to hover around 20 minutes per contest and has made minimal impact from a statistical standpoint this season, averaging 5.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. His 1.2 steals do, however, amount to a healthy 2.3 thefts per 36 minutes.