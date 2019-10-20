Lakers' Alex Caruso: Suffers bone contusion
Caruso suffered a bone contusion on his pelvis Saturday, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
Additional testing confirmed that Caruso did indeed injury his Pelvis, as the testing confirmed a bone contusion. His injury will likely keep him out for at least the season opener Tuesday against the Clippers, although there's no additional news confirming his status at the moment.
