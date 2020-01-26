Lakers' Alex Caruso: Swipes career-high six steals
Caruso contributed four points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six steals, three assists and one rebound in 20 minutes during Saturday's 108-91 loss to the 76ers.
Caruso struggled offensively but finished with a career high in steals. He has been held to single digits in scoring in six straight games, and Caruso has actually been less impactful here in 2019-20 than he was last year, although he has already appeared in a career-best 43 games this season.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.