Caruso produced 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes in the Lakers' 115-99 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Caruso logged his highest number of minutes of the season by far and was very productive with them, riding a strong shooting night to his highest scoring total since he mustered 15 points in the regular-season finale against the Clippers last April 11. However, it's important to note the 25-year-old has spent the majority of the season in the G-League, and that his opportunity Wednesday appears to have largely been the byproduct of the absence of Brandon Ingram (shoulder).