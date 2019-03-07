Lakers' Alex Caruso: Thrives with extended minutes
Caruso produced 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes in the Lakers' 115-99 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.
Caruso logged his highest number of minutes of the season by far and was very productive with them, riding a strong shooting night to his highest scoring total since he mustered 15 points in the regular-season finale against the Clippers last April 11. However, it's important to note the 25-year-old has spent the majority of the season in the G-League, and that his opportunity Wednesday appears to have largely been the byproduct of the absence of Brandon Ingram (shoulder).
More News
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...