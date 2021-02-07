Caruso popped for 10 points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), and added three rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes Saturday in the Lakers' 135-129 win over the Pistons in double overtime.

The 10 points matched a season high for Caruso, who has fit in well as a secondary, lower-usage player alongside stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Since the ball isn't in his hands much, Caruso rarely produces eye-popping lines, but he nonetheless appears to have established the trust of head coach Frank Vogel. Caruso hasn't played fewer than 16 minutes in any of the Lakers' last 16 games.