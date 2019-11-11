Lakers' Alex Caruso: Ties season low field-goal attempts
Caruso recorded three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists and two rebounds during 17 minutes in the Lakers' 113-104 loss to the Raptors on Sunday.
Caruso's three points marked the fourth time this year he finished with three or fewer points. While the 25-year-old is averaging 17.8 minutes per game on the season, the guard has not been very productive in his moderate playing time, as he's posting just four points per game and shooting only 23.1 percent from behind the 3-point line.
