Caruso is expected to play in Tuesday's summer league matchup against the Heat, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Caruso was unable to play in the team's summer league opener Monday, as he had been playing for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup qualifying games earlier this week. However, he's since rejoined his team and is expected on the court for Tuesday's contest. Considering he just recently took part in multiple games, it's unclear just how big of a role Caruso will play in his summer league debut.