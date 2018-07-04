Lakers' Alex Caruso: Turnover prone in summer league debut
Caruso made his summer league debut during Tuesday's 89-74 loss to the Heat, tallying eight points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 22 minutes.
Caruso was previously playing for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup qualifying games, so he wasn't able to join the Lakers' summer league team until Tuesday. He immediately jumped into a significant role off the bench, but was sloppy with the ball, turning it over a team-high six times. Considering the amount of games Caruso has already played this offseason, it wouldn't be surprising if he was shut down for Thursday's Sacramento Summer League finale, though additional word on that may not come until game day. Caruso played in 37 contests for the Lakers last year as a rookie, averaging 15.2 minutes per game.
