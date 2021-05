Caruso compiled 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 28 minutes in Monday's 93-89 win over the Lakers.

Caruso shed his injury tag and filled in again for Dennis Schroder (COVID-19 protocols), who will be out for at least 10 days. Schroder's absence will likely result in multiple starts for Caruso, with Talen Horton-Tucker taking over as a backcourt sixth-man.