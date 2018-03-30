Lakers' Alex Caruso: Will be available Friday, Sunday
Caruso will be available for both the Lakers' games Friday against Milwaukee and Sunday against Sacramento, Shahan Ahmed of NBC4 Los Angeles reports. He'll play for the G-League's South Bay Lakers in between those contests.
Caruso will be bouncing back and forth between the NBA and the G-League over the weekend, but is fully expected to be available for both of the big club's games. That said, he hasn't seen great run with LA as of late, eclipsing 20 minutes just once during the month of March.
