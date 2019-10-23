Lakers' Alex Caruso: Will be available vs. Utah
Caruso will be available for Friday's game against the Jazz, Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sports reports.
Caruso's status was never fully clarified heading into Tuesday's matchup with the Clippers, but he never entered the game, so the Lakers were apparently being cautious. Expect the backup guard to be an option for coach Frank Vogel off the bench as the Lakers seek their first victor of the season.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...