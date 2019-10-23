Play

Caruso will be available for Friday's game against the Jazz, Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sports reports.

Caruso's status was never fully clarified heading into Tuesday's matchup with the Clippers, but he never entered the game, so the Lakers were apparently being cautious. Expect the backup guard to be an option for coach Frank Vogel off the bench as the Lakers seek their first victor of the season.

