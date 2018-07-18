Lakers' Alex Caruso: Will play summer league final
Caruso (illness) will play in Tuesday's summer league final against the Trail Blazers, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Caruso missed Monday's semifinal as he dealt with a bout of gastroenteritis. It remains unclear whether the 24-year-old will have any limitations due to the illness, but he will be available to play in Tuesday's final.
