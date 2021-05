Caruso (foot) will be available for Sunday's game against Phoenix, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Caruso is still dealing with pain in his foot, but coach Frank Vogel confirmed that the guard will continue to play through the issue, as the team's training staff has deemed that he can't make it any worse. Caruso played 35 minutes against Portland on Friday and finished with 18 points, six rebounds and two assists.