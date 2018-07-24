Caruso will be designated as one of the Lakers' two-way contracts for the 2018-19 season, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

The Texas A&M product spent last season as a two-way player, as well. He appeared in 37 games for the Lakers, averaging 3.6 points, 2.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game. Caruso also spent significant time with the South Bay Lakers of the G League, for whom he played 29 games and posted averages of 19.0 points, 7.7 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.