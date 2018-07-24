Lakers' Alex Caruso: Will play under two-way deal
Caruso will be designated as one of the Lakers' two-way contracts for the 2018-19 season, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
The Texas A&M product spent last season as a two-way player, as well. He appeared in 37 games for the Lakers, averaging 3.6 points, 2.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game. Caruso also spent significant time with the South Bay Lakers of the G League, for whom he played 29 games and posted averages of 19.0 points, 7.7 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.
More News
-
Lakers' Alex Caruso: Will play summer league final•
-
Lakers' Alex Caruso: Will not play Monday•
-
Lakers' Alex Caruso: Dishes seven assists in SL victory•
-
Lakers' Alex Caruso: Turnover prone in summer league debut•
-
Lakers' Alex Caruso: To join summer league team Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Alex Caruso: Fine rookie season•
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...