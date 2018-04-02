Lakers' Alex Caruso: Will start Sunday
Caruso will draw the start Sunday against the Kings, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
With Lonzo Ball sitting out of his second straight game with a sore knee, Caruso moves into the starting lineup for the Lakers. Caruso had a strong showing in Ball's first absence, recording six points, six assists and four rebounds in 31 minutes and should see around 30 minutes once again.
