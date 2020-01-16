Caruso won't return to Wednesday's game against the Magic after being elbowed in the mouth during the first quarter, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Caruso's enmeshed in the concussion protocol after taking an errant elbow from Mo Bamba during the first quarter. He'll be re-evaluated tomorrow and is at risk of being held out of Saturday's game against Houston depending on how well he's able to recover. Look for Troy Daniels and Quinn Cook to see an increase in minutes as long as Caruso's absent.