Lakers' Alex Caruso: Won't return Wednesday
Caruso won't return to Wednesday's game against the Magic after being elbowed in the mouth during the first quarter, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Caruso's enmeshed in the concussion protocol after taking an errant elbow from Mo Bamba during the first quarter. He'll be re-evaluated tomorrow and is at risk of being held out of Saturday's game against Houston depending on how well he's able to recover. Look for Troy Daniels and Quinn Cook to see an increase in minutes as long as Caruso's absent.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...