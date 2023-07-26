Fudge agreed to a two-way deal with the Lakers on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Fudge reportedly agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Lakers after going undrafted in June, but it appears the rookie out of Florida will actually get Los Angeles' final two-way spot, which was vacated after Cole Swider was waived Wednesday. Fudge appeared in six Summer League games for the Lakers, averaging 3.0 points in 10.4 minutes per contest. The 20-year-old forward will presumably spend most of next season in the G League.