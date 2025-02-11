Shams Charania of ESPN reported Tuesday that Len will sign with the Lakers.

Len signed a one-year, $3.31 million deal with the Kings in July of 2024, but he only played 7.2 minutes per game while serving in a rotational role at center. He was traded by Sacramento last Thursday to Washington and was subsequently waived. Earlier reports indicated that he would ink a deal with the Pacers for the rest of the season, but Len will instead head to Los Angeles to play alongside LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. With the Lakers' trade for Mark Williams being rescinded Saturday, Len should see some meaningful minutes off the bench as the backup center behind Jaxson Hayes.