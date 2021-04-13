McKinnie (COVID-19 protocols) is available for Tuesday's contest against the Hornets, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
After sitting out one game due to healthy and safety protocols, McKinnie will be back in the rotation Tuesday. Across his past five appearances, he's averaging 3.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 12.2 minutes.
