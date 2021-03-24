McKinnie posted eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and one rebound during Tuesday's loss to New Orleans.

McKinnie recorded his first points since tallying five against the Timberwolves on March 16, snapping a streak of three straight scoreless outings. The forward currently has just one contest in double figures with a season-high 11 points coming March 3 versus the Kings.