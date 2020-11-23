McKinnie has been traded to the Lakers in exchange for JaVale McGee, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

McKinnie, as well as Jordan Bell, are heading to the Lakers as part of the reported McGee deal. McKinnie has seen limited action in the league over the past two seasons, averaging just 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds with the Cavs in 2019-20. However, the forward, who's on a team-friendly contract, could provide experience of the bench if the Lakers choose to keep him.