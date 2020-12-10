McKinnie was not at Lakers practice Thursday due to an excused absence, Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll report.
It's not exactly clear why McKinnie isn't available, but it seems likely he'll be back relatively soon. That said, he's not expected to play a significant role on the team this season, so his absence won't affect coach Frank Vogel's rotation.
